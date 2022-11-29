Cody Gakpo flattered by transfer talk as Netherlands train for Qatar clash - in pictures

The Netherlands are looking to secure top spot in World Cup Group A on Tuesday when they take on hosts Qatar.

Louis van Gaal's team have yet to hit anything like top gear in their opening two games despite coming away with four points after beating Senegal 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Ecuador.

The big plus point for the Dutch has been highly rated PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who found the target in both matches, including a brilliant finish against the Ecuadorians on Friday.

His form in Qatar has reportedly attracted the interest of English Premier League clubs and the 23-year-old admitted he is flattered by the speculation.

“My focus is on the World Cup but it is always nice to hear stories like that,” Gakpo said. "I’m trying not to think much about that. I try to do my best … to help the team.

“The coach [Van Gaal] is very demanding. He always tries to trigger me to become a better player. I am very grateful for that. I am not surprised about my performance. I know what I am capable of.

“At the moment I am a PSV player and the focus is on the national team. We’ll see what will happen. In football it can go crazy, but as it is now, I will still play at PSV after the World Cup.”

The Oranje need only to avoid defeat against already-eliminated Qatar to be sure of a place in the knockout phase.

Van Gaal – who is in his third spell as Netherlands manager and oversaw a third-placed finish at the 2014 World Cup – has been critical of his team’s play in terms of ball possession in the last two games, and said he was looking for an improvement on that front on Tuesday.

But he was defensive of his players overall, saying: “By and large they have performed really well in the squad for us and I’m just assuming that will continue to happen.

“I try to make sure every player reaches his full potential, and I’m quite successful. We are unbeaten for 17 matches and if you look at the goal difference, I think that we deserve some respect.”

