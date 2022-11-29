Biden and other leaders celebrate USA World Cup win over Iran

President Joe Biden and other leaders on Tuesday applauded the USA win over Iran in a closely watched World Cup match.

“US one, Iran zero, game over,” Mr Biden said to a crowd. “USA! USA! That's a big game, man!”

The team's winger Christian Pulisic scored the winning single goal in the Group B match against Iran, placing the USA in the World Cup last 16.

The player is now in hospital for an abdominal injury suffered during the match, the US Soccer Federation said.

Christian Pulisic scores for the USA in the 1-0 Group B win against Iran at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha. Getty

The win came right at the end of Mr Biden's speech on jobs in the state of Michigan and the President returned to the crowd to share the news.

“When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went ‘eh.’ They did it, God love them,” Mr Biden said. “Anyway, just thought you might want to hear.”

Fans across the country gathered at restaurants to watch the match, during a tense stand-off over the nuclear deal and a crackdown on human rights protests in Iran.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted: “Congratulations to the USMNT on a thrilling win and advancing at the Fifa World Cup!”

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted US flag emojis afterwards.

The team will compete against the Netherlands on Saturday.

“Team USA made us proud today,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

“Congratulations on a terrific win. Here's to the beautiful game with friends, family and fans around the world. On to round 16. Lets go, Team USA!”