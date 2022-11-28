Brazil prepare for World Cup clash with Switzerland without Neymar - in pictures

Brazil continue their bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup on Monday with their second Group G match against Switzerland.

The Selecao opened their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Serbia and could book their place in the knockout rounds with a victory over the Swiss, depending on the earlier result between Cameroon and Serbia.

However, Brazil will have to navigate the remainder of the group stage without talisman Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain forward was ruled out of the next two games with the ankle injury he sustained in the match against Serbia.

While Neymar being absent is a setback, Brazil certainly don't lack for firepower, with Tottenham forward Richarlison scoring both goals against Serbia while Arsenal pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli and Real Madrid's Rodrygo were among the substitutes.

Ahead of the match against Switzerland, Brazil took part in a final training session on Sunday inside the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha. Check out the best photos from that training session in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.