Germany train for vital Spain clash as Flick urges players to show 'quality' - in pictures

Germany manager Hansi Flick has called on his players to show their "quality" against Spain as the four-time World Cup winners face a do-or-die clash on Sunday night.

Flick and Germany were left reeling after crashing to a shock opening defeat to Japan in Group E, an upset that has left them staring down the barrel of a first round elimination for a second straight World Cup.

READ MORE Spain set to pose unpredictable threat as Germany face crucial World Cup test

A loss to Spain would see Germany eliminated if Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica in Sunday's other Group E game.

However, Flick is confident that Germany have the talent to reignite their World Cup campaign against a Spanish side that destroyed Costa Rica 7-0 in their first game.

"We have a team that has quality, that can implement the things (we are working on), and we are very positive about it," Flick said.

"We need to arrive with courage and with faith in our quality for this game against Spain."

Ahead of the crucial clash, the Germany squad took part in a final training session at Al Shamal Stadium on Monday. Among the players involved in training were Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, and Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller.

Check out the best photos from the training session in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.