Messi and Argentina prepare for World Cup make or break against Mexico - in pictures

Argentina's stars are determined to bring back joy to the nation after a day of mourning the second anniversary of Diego Maradona's death, revealed coach Lionel Scaloni.

Former players and fans at the World Cup in Qatar paid tribute to Maradona to mark the 1986 World Cup winner's death from a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 60.

READ MORE Brazil pair Neymar and Danilo ruled out for rest of World Cup group stage

And after their opening shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, they have vowed to turn things around against Mexico on Saturday to keep alive their dream of lifting the World Cup for the third time.

Scaloni oversaw a final session ahead of the must-win game, before saying: “It's a very sad day for everyone. If he is watching us from heaven then tomorrow we hope to bring him joy.

“It seems incredible that he is no longer here. It's a day for all Argentines but we hope that tomorrow will be a happy day.”

“We keep him in mind, for us Argentines he was a very important person in world football, not just for us Argentines,” said Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia player ratings

Expand Autoplay ARGENTINA RATINGS: Emiliano Martinez 5: Literally not a thing to do until picking ball out of net in 48th minute when Al Shehri’s finish found the bottom corner. Got hand to second goal but couldn’t keep Al Dawsari’s effort out. Getty

“We remember him in the best way. Today is a sad day for everyone and hopefully tomorrow we can give happiness.”

Argentina arrived in Doha on a 36-match unbeaten run and as one of the overall favourites to lift the trophy.

But after they slipped up against the Saudis, defeat to Mexico would see them eliminated from the tournament.

“It was difficult but we're a united group, a strong group that knows what we want, we know about our opponents, we've already overcome many things,” said Martinez, who twice had a goal ruled out for offside against the Saudis.

Pictures of the Argentina stars preparing to face Mexico can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.