Brazil pair Neymar and Danilo ruled out for rest of World Cup group stage

Brazil duo Neymar and Danilo will miss their country's remaining two World Cup group games due to injury.

Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of a bruising 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday and was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his right ankle.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on Neymar's injury showed that the Paris Saint-Germain attacker has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.

There was no timetable for Neymar's recovery but Lasmar said the situation of Juventus full-back Danilo, who has an injury to his left ankle, was similar to Neymar's and is also ruled out.

Adding to Brazil's problems, Manchester United winger Antony and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta are both ill and could also miss the match. The South Americans take on African side Cameroon in their final group game next Friday.

“Neymar and Danilo went through an MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” Lasmar told reporters.

Brazil's Neymar holds his ankle after picking up an injury against Serbia. AP

“They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”

If Neymar can't play, his replacement would likely be Rodrygo, who came in as a second-half substitute against Serbia on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Neymar was also hurt at the 2014 World Cup on home turf in Brazil, when his tournament ended with a back injury in the quarter-finals against Colombia. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, and Brazil ended up being humiliated 7-1 against Germany in the semi-final.

Neymar's right foot has caused him problems in the past, being among a series of injuries he suffered since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Another right ankle sprain led him to miss the 2019 Copa America that Brazil won.

