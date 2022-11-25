Van Dijk and Depay train with Netherlands ahead of Ecuador clash - in pictures

The Netherlands are back in World Cup action on Friday as they look to make it two wins out of two Group A matches when they take on Ecuador in Qatar.

Louis van Gaal's side started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over reigning African champions Senegal, thanks to two late goals from Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaassen.

It was an underwhelming effort from the Dutch who even gambled by brining on Memphis Depay in the second half to try and break the deadlock, despite Van Gaal saying the previous day that the Barca attacker would not be fit enough to play.

“He is a player who can make the difference,” Van Gaal said ahead of the Ecuador game. “He will want to play, but I have to assess his form.”

If Depay isn't fit enough to start the match at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, then Van Gaal is confident he can rely on Cody Gakpo, who scored against Senegal for his third goal of the year with the Oranje.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this season. “He knows how to score goals and is very agile,” Van Gaal added.

Ecuador also started the finals with a 2-0 win, defeating hosts Qatar on the tournament's opening day courtesy of two Enner Valencia strikes.

Although Valencia came off against Qatar after taking a knock to his knee, manager Gustavo Alfaro says “there is no doubt” that La Tri's all-time leading scorer will play against the Netherlands.

The 33-year-old has been in top form for this club side this season, grabbing 13 goals in 12 league games for Turkish side Fenerbahce

In the gallery above, you can see images of Dutch players training on Thursday. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.