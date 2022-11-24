Neymar and Brazil's star-studded squad train for World Cup clash with Serbia - in pictures

Favourites Brazil will have their guard up when they begin their bid to win a sixth World Cup with a clash against Serbia on Thursday.

Tite's team face Serbia at the Lusail Stadium knowing danger that awaits them after Argentina's shock defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday at the same venue and Germany's loss to Japan on Wednesday.

Brazil can rely on Neymar, who has been in ominous form for Paris Saint-Germain. He has 75 career goals for Brazil and needs just two more to match Pele’s all-time national record.

However, the world's most expensive player won't be alone in his attack: he will be surrounded by a number of capable forwards, including Rodrygo, Richarlison, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro along with Raphinha and Vinicius Junior.

"In my opinion these players will help Neymar because they can divide up the responsibility and create space for him," said veteran Brazil captain Thiago Silva.

"The atmosphere in the squad is super healthy. The mixture of young players and more experienced ones creates a great connection," he added.

Meanwhile, Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic dismissed rumours of Brazil spying on their training sessions using a drone, saying the South American giants would gain nothing from viewing their workouts.

Brazil and Serbia have been training at the Al Arabi SC training facilities in Doha, with both teams' bases situated on either side of the road.

"I don't believe they watched us, who are we for them to watch us? They are a football superpower," Stojkovic said. "I think it's misinformation. And even if it was a drone, I don't know what they would have seen, nothing special," he joked.

The match begins at 11pm UAE time on Thursday.