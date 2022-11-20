Lionel Messi trains alone amid Argentina World Cup fitness scare - in pictures

Argentina fans were anxiously waiting for news of Lionel Messi's fitness as the superstar trained away from the World Cup squad under the gaze of a medical expert.

The South Americans open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but it will be a nervous wait to see if their talisman is fit to take part.

Medical officer Javier Hernandez had the task of monitoring Messi at Qatar University in Doha on Saturday as Messi underwent a light workout.

Messi was not seen during Friday's open training session, though Argentine outlet Ole stated that he was in the gym as part of a 'special' programme.

The Argentina squad arrived in Doha early on Thursday from Abu Dhabi, where they beat UAE 5-0 in their final World Cup warm-up on Wednesday with Messi, 35, scoring his 91st international goal.

One of the favourites going into this year's World Cup, the South Americans will begin their campaign on Tuesday in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.