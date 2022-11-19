Muller and Rudiger train with Germany for World Cup in Qatar - in pictures

Find the full World Cup fixtures and results on our interactive page

Four-time winners Germany began training for the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, hoping to erase the memory of their ill-fated campaign in Russia four years ago when they crashed out in the group stage.

Germany landed in Doha on Thursday, fresh from a 1-0 friendly victory over Oman on Wednesday.

Unlike most of the 32 teams at the tournament who have opted to be based in and around Doha, Germany decided to be based far from the Qatari capital.

Team official Oliver Bierhoff explained why they had chosen the seaside town of Al Ruwais, which is over 100 kilometres away from Doha.

"We want to develop a team spirit there that will carry us through the tournament - and for as long as possible," Bierhoff said.

Meanwhile, Germany's defensive leader Antonio Rudiger and attacking midfielder Thomas Muller are expected to be fit for Germany's opening World Cup Group E match against Japan.

Both players were nursing injuries and did not train with the squad in Oman on Tuesday. However, both players took part in the training on Saturday.

The Germans play Japan on November 23 before facing Spain four days later. They wrap up their group matches on December 1 against Costa Rica.

