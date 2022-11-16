Nunez, Suarez and Uruguay train in Abu Dhabi ahead of Qatar World Cup - in pictures

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is only days away and national teams have descended on the region to prepare for football's showpiece tournament.

Uruguay have joined Argentina in using Abu Dhabi as their base before departing for Qatar, and La Celeste were hard at work on Tuesday with a training session at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Liverpool strikers present and past – Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez – were among the Uruguay players to take part in training, as was Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who also posed for selfies with fans.

After completing their preparations in Abu Dhabi, Uruguay will head to Qatar where they get their World Cup campaign underway against South Korea on November 24.

Uruguay have also been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal and Ghana.

Argentina, meanwhile, continue their Abu Dhabi-based preparations with a friendly against the UAE on Wednesday evening.

