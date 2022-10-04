What is the prize money for World Cup 2022 in Qatar?

The Fifa World Cup is undoubtedly the biggest sporting event on the planet. Nations from all continents fight tooth and nail to just gain the right to participate in the quadrennial event.

The 2018 tournament attracted a combined global viewership of 3.572 billion viewers – that is half the planet's population. According to Fifa, the final between France and Croatia alone attracted a combined global audience of 1.12 billion.

This year, 32 teams will once again fight for the ultimate prize. The venue is Qatar – the first time the finals has been staged in the Middle East.

Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20 against Ecuador, with the final on December 18.

Stadiums

A total of eight venues will host matches during the finals. All venues have air conditioning system, allowing fans and spectators to enjoy the proceedings in comfort. The venues are Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, and the Al Janoub Stadium.

Tournament duration

A total of 64 games will be played to decide the winners on December 18. This will be the last edition to involve 32 teams. The next World Cup in 2026 - to be held in United States, Mexico, and Canada – will see 48 teams participating.

Prize money

Fifa has set aside a total prize pool of $440 million for the World Cup 2022. The breakdown is as follows:

Champions: $42 million

Runners-up: $30 million

Third place: $27 million

Fourth place: $25 million

Fifth-eighth place: $68 million ($17 million per team)

Ninth-16th place: $104 million ($13 million per team)

17th-32nd place: $144 million ($9 million per team)

In addition, each team that has qualified will receive $1.5m ahead of the competition to cover preparation costs. In the 2018 edition, winners France took home a cheque of $38m.