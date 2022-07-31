UAE records 1,164 new Covid-19 cases and one death

The UAE reported 1,164 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, after an additional 227,104 tests were carried out.

This brings the overall tally of infections since the epidemic began in 2020 to 991,564.

One person died as a result of the virus, taking the death toll to 2,335.

Another 1,394 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 970,753.

More than 177 million PCR tests have been carried out since the start of the pandemic.

Daily figures have declined steadily this month after a surge in infections in June.

Case numbers topped 1,800 on July 3, having dropped below 200 in early May, but have now remained at less than 1,500 for more than two weeks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to key safety measures, such as isolating after a positive test and wearing masks when mandated, to help support the country's coronavirus recovery strategy.

Read More Some Abu Dhabi pharmacies allowed to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

On Friday, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi announced that some Abu Dhabi pharmacies are now allowed to provide Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests.

The Sinopharm vaccine will be provided free of charge to those who are eligible and over the age of 18.

PCR tests will also be offered at pharmacies for Dh40 ($10.90). This is the same charge as for PCR tests at existing Abu Dhabi test centres.