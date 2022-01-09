Emirates closes A380 on-board lounges as Covid-19 safety precaution

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Passengers travelling on Emirates A380 flights will no longer be able to use the on-board bar and lounge, the airline said.

The move, which is temporary, was made in light of continuing safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our on-board service,” the airline said.

“Our on-board lounge and social area will not be available to customers at this time. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised."

Before the suspension of the service, passengers travelling in First or Business Class could use the lounge, which offers snacks and drinks throughout the flight.

Twenty-six people could fit in the area, located on the upper deck of the aircraft, at any one time.

It is not known when the service will resume, but the lounge at Dubai International Airport continues to operate as normal, the company said.

In December, Emirates received its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, was the final new A380 aircraft to join the fleet.

The plane flies a number of routes between Dubai and several popular destinations including Jordan, Egypt, Germany, the UK and the US.

Like many airlines, Emirates made changes to its on-board operations as a result of the pandemic.

Emirates cleans and completely disinfects all aircraft departing from its hub in Dubai.

All of its planes are fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which filter out more than 99 per cent of viruses. Cabin crew wear personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and disposable gowns.

