Emirates airline to resume daily flights to Johannesburg

Emirates airline has announced it is resuming daily passenger flights to Johannesburg.

In an update on its website, the airline said that it will not carry outbound passengers from Johannesburg “due to current travel restrictions".

It added that flights to and from Durban and Cape Town remain suspended “until further notice".

Customers are asked to check the Emirates' website for flight schedules and seat availability.

Emirates has placed restrictions on flights from a number of African countries, including South Africa, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and the countries, and golden visa holders, are exempt from restrictions and can fly in from these countries.