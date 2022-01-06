Emirates airline to resume daily flights to Johannesburg

Flights to and from Durban and Cape Town remain suspended until further notice

The new non-stop service will be operated by a Boeing 777-200LR. Photo: Emirates
The National
Jan 6, 2022

Emirates airline has announced it is resuming daily passenger flights to Johannesburg.

In an update on its website, the airline said that it will not carry outbound passengers from Johannesburg “due to current travel restrictions".

It added that flights to and from Durban and Cape Town remain suspended “until further notice".

Customers are asked to check the Emirates' website for flight schedules and seat availability.

Read More
Everything you need to know about Emirates airline's Africa flight restrictions

Emirates has placed restrictions on flights from a number of African countries, including South Africa, due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.

UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and the countries, and golden visa holders, are exempt from restrictions and can fly in from these countries.

Updated: January 6th 2022, 5:11 PM
Emirates AirlinesAviationTravelSouth Africa
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Emirates airline to resume daily flights to Johannesburg
An image that illustrates this article E-scooters to be policed as strictly as cars in Dubai, RTA saysStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Lucky driver escapes before car goes up in flames on Sharjah roadStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article 'Tired' driver flown to hospital after Abu Dhabi crash