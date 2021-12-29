Everything you need to know about Emirates airline's Africa flight restrictions

Concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have led Emirates airline to place restrictions on flights from a number of African countries.

Bans initially covered southern African nations, following a decree from the UAE government in November preventing travellers from seven countries, including Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia, from entering the UAE.

Restrictions have since been expanded to cover destinations across the continent, including the Republic of the Congo, Kenya and Tanzania.

On Tuesday, Emirates announced its latest restrictions, on inbound flights from Conakry, Guinea and Luanda, Angola. Customers originating in Conakry and flying via Dakar, Senegal will also not be accepted for travel.

Which countries are affected?

Restrictions apply to inbound passengers only, including anyone who has visited or transited through these destinations in the 14 days prior to travel to the UAE. Outbound passenger operations remain unaffected.

Emirates has currently banned travellers from the following countries, until further notice:

Angola, effective December 28

Guinea, effective December 28

Uganda, effective December 28

Ghana, effective December 28

Ivory Coast, effective December 28

Kenya, effective December 25

Tanzania, effective December 25

Ethiopia, effective December 25

Nigeria, effective December 13

Zambia, effective November 27

Zimbabwe, effective November 29

South Africa, effective November 29

How to proceed if you're travelling from one of these countries

Passengers who have already booked flights from these destinations do not need to contact the airline. “Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking,” Emirates advises on its website.

“Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and, when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”

What are the exemptions?

UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and these countries, and golden visa holders are exempt from restrictions and can fly in from these countries.

These travellers should present a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure wherever possible. Another PCR test will be required at the airport on arrival in the UAE.

A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions and golden visa holders.

UAE citizens are barred from travelling to any of the listed countries in Africa except for emergency treatment cases, official delegations and scholarships.