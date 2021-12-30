Germany to lift UK travel ban

A ban on British tourists travelling to Germany is to be lifted, the German embassy has announced.

From midnight on January 4, people from the UK who are fully vaccinated or who have an important reason for travelling will be allowed to enter Germany.

Those who are fully vaccinated will not need a negative Covid test result or need to enter quarantine for 14 days, the embassy said.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described it as a “welcome development from our German colleagues”.

Germany announced this month that it was tightening restrictions on travel from the UK in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The rules, which came into force on December 19, banned airlines flying British tourists to Germany.

Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers, were allowed to travel to the country from the UK.

Anyone entering Germany needed a negative PCR test result and was required to enter quarantine for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

France imposed similar restrictions for UK travellers from December 18.