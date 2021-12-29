EU-based Britons unable to drive through France under new rules

Eurotunnel is warning British citizens living in the EU that they cannot travel through France by car to get home from the UK.

British nationals based in the EU have been left worried about their travel plans.

Eurotunnel connects the UK and France and serves as a main conduit to mainland Europe, linking Folkestone in England and Coquelles, near Calais.

In an “urgent” update on its website, Eurotunnel appeared to confirm on Wednesday that the French government had changed its rules.

“Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered third-country citizens and can no longer transit France by road to reach their country of residence in the EU,” the company said.

The French government tightened restrictions on travel from the UK on December 18 after the Omicron coronavirus variant surged in Britain. The country now only allows travel from the UK for “compelling reasons".

French travel guidance says “nationals of the European Union or equivalent", as well as their partners and children, "who have their main residence in France or who join, in transit through France, their main residence in a country of the European Union”, are considered to have a compelling reason for travelling from the UK through France.

Eurotunnel said the ban did not apply to British people living in France, or people from the UK who also hold an EU passport through dual nationality. But it did apply to British citizens living outside France in the EU.

Before Eurotunnel's announcement, there had been some confusion among British people based in the EU about the rules.

The French government's website still appears to suggest that British nationals can travel through France if they live in the EU.