South Africa abandons use of quarantine as Covid containment strategy

South Africans without symptoms of Covid-19 will no longer need to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, as the government said a shift from containment measures towards mitigation was justified.

The country has led the continent in terms of Covid-19 cases and deaths, as well as vaccinations, and its experience has been closely watched around the world after it was among the first countries to identify the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A healthcare worker prepares to conduct a PCR test for the coronavirus at the Lancet laboratory in Johannesburg.

The health ministry said that asymptomatic people who had been in contact with a case of Covid-19 no longer had to isolate, but should monitor for symptoms for five to seven days and avoid attending large gatherings.

Only people who develop symptoms need to get tested, the ministry said. Those with mild symptoms should isolate for eight days and severe cases for 10 days.

All quarantine facilities outside the home would be stopped, it continued, while contact tracing efforts would also be scrapped, aside from in specific scenarios such as cluster outbreaks.

The move was “based on advice from our scientists that it is not really having an impact any more”, Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo told local broadcaster SABC.

He said the decision did not replace existing guidance on protective measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The department's statement said factors that influenced the move included the emergence of highly infectious variants like Omicron; estimates that at least 60 per cent of the population have some protection from vaccination or infection; and new information, including on the high level of asymptomatic cases and small number of actual cases diagnosed.

Mr Dhlomo said vaccination rates among the country's high-risk groups were 66 per cent in those aged over 60 and 63 per cent in those aged 50-59.

Harry Moultrie, from the country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases, backed the changes.

“South Africa cancels contact tracing and quarantining and pivots to mitigation. Good decision,” he said in a post on Twitter.

In a Christmas Eve address, Deputy President David Mabuza said the country had come a long way since the start of the pandemic.

Quote We have edged closer to reclaiming our normal lives and freedoms South African Deputy President David Mabuza

“We have edged closer to reclaiming our normal lives and freedoms,” he said, encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

South Africa remains in the lowest level of a five-tier lockdown system. While Omicron has driven a sharp rise in infections, these have not been accompanied by the increases in hospital admissions and deaths seen during previous waves.

On Thursday, the country reported 21,157 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total to 3.37 million since the start of the pandemic. It recorded 75 new deaths.

Cases have already peaked in the country's commercial hub of Gauteng, the province of the country where Omicron was first detected, with infections also levelling out in three other provinces.

South Africa began offering booster shots to the general public for the first time on Friday.