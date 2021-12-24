IMF approves extension of emergency funding to help countries cope with Covid-19

The International Monetary Fund has extended its flexible access to emergency funding for an additional 18 months to help countries cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF's executive board agreed to "temporary increases to the cumulative access limits under its emergency financing instruments" through until June 2023, the Washington-based lender said on Thursday.

“The decision ensures continued access by member countries to the fund’s emergency financing should urgent balance of payments needs arise,” the IMF said.

The IMF first introduced emergency financing instruments, including Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), in April 2020. It extended the programme in September 2020, and again in March 2021, as the pandemic continued to affect economic growth in different countries.

The IMF also said its executive board reinstated the limit on the number of disbursements under the RCF within a 12-month period and endorsed staff’s proposal to prepare an exit strategy from the temporary increase in cumulative access limits under emergency financing instruments by end-June 2023.

The new development comes as the IMF earlier this week extended $115 million in debt relief to 25 eligible low-income countries from January 11 to April 13 next year, in an effort to help them ride out pandemic-induced headwinds.

Approval of the fifth and final tranche of debt service relief from the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) brings the total two-year Covid-related debt relief since April 2020 to $964m, the lender said on Monday.

The four previous tranches were approved on April 13, 2020, October 2, 2020, and April 1 and October 6 this year.

In October, the IMF lowered its growth forecast for the global economy this year, due to weakening momentum as a result of Covid-19 outbreaks, uneven access to vaccines, supply chain disruptions and risks from rising inflation.

The fund revised down growth in 2021 to 5.9 per cent from its 6 per cent estimate in July, while keeping its 2022 projection unchanged at 4.9 per cent.