UAE suspends entry of travellers from Republic of Congo

The UAE will suspend the entry of passengers from the Republic of Congo and has tightened restrictions on flights from a number of other African nations.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority said the new measures would come into force from 8am on Friday.

The updated rules for the Republic of Congo cover all national and international flights and include transit passengers.

UAE citizens and their first degree relatives, plus domestic workers they sponsor are exempt from the directives, as are those on diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations and Golden residence holders, NCEMA said.

The move is in line with efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Those exempt from the passenger ban must present a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of their departure time, take a rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival in the UAE and quarantine for 10 days, including taking a PCR test on day nine.

UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the Republic of Congo, with the exception of official delegations, medical emergencies, and students on education sponsorship.

Travellers coming from the Republic of Congo via other countries must have proof they have stayed in those other countries for a period of no less than 14 days.

#NCEMA and the General Civil Aviation Authority: Suspensions of entry for travelers from the Republic of the Congo, and tightening travel restrictions on a number of countries, starting December 17, at 08:00AM.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/wWJoyjTbvL — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 15, 2021

New procedures for other African countries

Passengers arriving in the UAE from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia must show a negative PCR test from within 48 hours of their departure, plus take a rapid PCR test at the airport within six hours of flying.

The same rules apply for those on transit flights, but passengers must also take a rapid PCR test at the transit airport before entering the UAE.