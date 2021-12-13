UAE records 92 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 92 coronavirus cases on Monday, after an additional 245,159 tests were carried out.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has recorded 742,894 infections and 2,151 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 71 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 737,967.

While infections have risen slightly in recent days, daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21.

The country's extensive testing campaign and vaccination drive have been cited as key to controlling the spread of infection.

More than 104 million PCR tests have been carried out to date and more than 22.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the past year.

According to official data, 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine, while more than 91 per cent is fully vaccinated.