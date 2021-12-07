Coronavirus: UAE reports 62 new cases from 387,672 tests

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE recorded 62 new cases of Covid-19 and 81 recoveries on Tuesday.

The latest cases were identified from 387,672 PCR tests and took the tally of infections to 742,438, with 737,481 recoveries.

No deaths were reported overnight and the toll remained at 2,149.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21. The country's extensive testing campaign and vaccination drive have controlled the spread of infection over the past couple of months.

Nearly 103 million PCR tests have been carried out to date and more than 21.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in the past year.

According to official data, 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine while more than 90 per cent is fully vaccinated.