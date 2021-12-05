Coronavirus: UAE reports 50 new cases and 75 recoveries

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE recorded 50 new cases of Covid-19 and 75 recoveries on Sunday.

The daily caseload took the total number of infections to 742,328, with 737,330 recoveries.

No deaths were reported overnight and the toll remained at 2,148.

The latest cases were identified from 191,313 tests. More than 102 million PCR tests have been carried out to date.

Daily infections have remained below 100 since October 21. The latest daily cases are the lowest since March 30, 2020, when 41 positive tests were reported.

Omicron could evade current Covid vaccines, Moderna chief warns

The extensive testing campaign and a successful nationwide vaccination drive have helped to control the spread of the disease.

Close to 22 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since December 2020. According to official data, 100 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine while more than 90 per cent is fully vaccinated.