Coronavirus: UAE reports 64 new cases and 83 recoveries

The UAE announced 64 new Covid-19 cases and 83 recoveries on Thursday.

The daily caseload takes the total number of infections to 742,173, with 737,107 recoveries.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll remained at 2,148.

The latest cases were identified from 248,038 tests. More than 100 million PCR tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

Covid-19 infections have been decreasing consistently in the UAE with an aggressive testing and vaccination strategy in place.

As of Wednesday, 21,895,945 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered. The country's 100 per cent of eligible people have received their first dose, while 90.49 per cent is fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the health authorities registered the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it had been detected in an African woman coming from an African country through an Arab nation, without specifying which.

The woman is isolating and those with whom she had contact were traced and isolated.

She had not shown any symptoms but her condition was being monitored.

The woman had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.