UAE records 66 new Covid-19 cases and 83 recoveries

The UAE reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, after an additional 291,977 tests.

The new figures take the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 741,214.

Officials said there were no deaths in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll at 2,144.

Another 83 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,899.

New daily case numbers have been below 100 since October 21, as the rollout of vaccines and boosters continues.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,620,393 vaccine doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

Latest figures from Ncema show 99.31 per cent of the country's population has received one dose of the vaccine and 89.49 per cent is fully vaccinated.

More than 97.59 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing strategy.

Meanwhile, the Hindu temple in Bur Dubai has restored opening hours to the levels of two years ago for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Sindhi Guru Darbar will be open from 6am until noon and between 5pm to 9pm.

The temple shut down in March 2020 when Covid-19 safety measures resulted in the closure of religious places of worship across the country.