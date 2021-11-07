Coronavirus: UAE reports 70 new cases from 254,696 tests

The UAE recorded 70 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said.

The daily caseload pushed up the total number of cases to 740,432.

Another 92 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 734,888.

Officials confirmed one patient died overnight. The death toll now stands at 2,140.

The latest cases were identified from 254,696 PCR tests. Nearly 95 million tests have been carried out in the Emirates since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, as 98.36 per cent of the country’s eligible population has received one dose of a vaccine, while 88.26 per cent is fully vaccinated.

According to official data, more than 21.3 million vaccine doses have been administered since the start of December 2020.

Read More Latest updates on the coronavirus

In other developments, Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

In the first update since early October, the green list has been extended and now covers 95 destinations. Lebanon, Turkey and the Philippines are among the 13 countries added.

In September, Abu Dhabi removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.

Travellers who have received a full dose of a Covid-19 vaccine do not need to isolate when flying into the UAE. Unvaccinated travellers flying to Abu Dhabi need to isolate only if they are coming from countries not on the green list.