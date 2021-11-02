Coronavirus: UAE records 74 new Covid-19 cases

Latest coronavirus updates here

The UAE reported 74 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after an additional 315,955 tests.

The latest caseload takes the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 740,057.

One person died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,137.

Another 106 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 734,348.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, as 97.83 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine while 87.76 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,172,758 vaccine doses have been administered since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign.

More than 84.2 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing procedures.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi announced that all private hospitals in the emirate are free of Covid-19 cases.

The emirate's Department of Health designated Al Rahba Hospital a centre for infectious diseases, including Covid-19 patients.