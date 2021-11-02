All private hospitals in Abu Dhabi declared free of Covid-19 cases

Abu Dhabi Department of Health has announced that all private hospitals in the emirate are free of Covid-19 cases.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) currently has no Covid-19 cases and will resume its status as a provider of specialised healthcare services to non-coronavirus patients.

Al Rahba Hospital has now been dedicated as a centre for infectious diseases, including Covid-19 patients.

The emirate's Department of Health said hospital admission for Covid-19 cases will be limited to Al Rahba in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Hospital in Al Ain City and other field hospitals across the emirate.

SKMC had recorded a significant decline in coronavirus infections, which the department attributed to an increase in the number of people receiving vaccines and numerous precautionary and preventive measures at the hospital to limit the spread of the virus.

“National efforts uniting the public and private sectors were instrumental in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City effectively dealing with the pandemic and allowing them to continue their operations safely and effectively," said Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, undersecretary of the Department of Health.

Al Rahba Hospital has been renovated and expanded, with increased bed capacity. It now has more than 250 beds, with 140 for acute care, 37 assigned to the intensive care unit and 73 to surge care.