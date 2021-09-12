Coronavirus: UAE’s daily new infections continue to fall

Commuters wait for their bus outside the airconditioned bus stop along al Falah Street in central Abu Dhabi on a Friday afternoon All photos by. All photos by Victor Besa /The National

The UAE recorded 620 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday – the lowest number of daily cases in the past year.

Not since September 7, 2020, when 470 positive tests were reported, has the number of daily infections been lower.

The new infections were identified from 377,394 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours. The country has conducted more than 87.3 million tests since the beginning of the outbreak in late January 2020.

Daily infection rates hit a peak of nearly 4,000 in February but have dropped consistently since then and have remained below 1,000 for 20 days in a row.

The UAE has reported 728,886 cases since the first infection was reported on January 29, 2020.

Another 785 people overcame the virus, raising the recovery tally to 719,948.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period. The overall death toll is 2,062.

There are 6,876 active cases.

On Saturday, health officials said just over 90 per cent of the Emirates' population have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

A total of 18,860,966 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Syria squad Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma, Mahmoud Al Youssef, Ahmad Madania.

Defenders: Ahmad Al Salih, Moayad Ajan, Jehad Al Baour, Omar Midani, Amro Jenyat, Hussein Jwayed, Nadim Sabagh, Abdul Malek Anezan.

Midfielders: Mahmoud Al Mawas, Mohammed Osman, Osama Omari, Tamer Haj Mohamad, Ahmad Ashkar, Youssef Kalfa, Zaher Midani, Khaled Al Mobayed, Fahd Youssef.

Forwards: Omar Khribin, Omar Al Somah, Mardik Mardikian.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

