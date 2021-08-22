Coronavirus: 1,649 people recover from Covid as number of active cases declines

An abra driver wears protective gloves and a face mask in Dubai. Getty Images

The UAE has reported 1,076 new coronavirus cases, one of the lowest numbers since the beginning of the year.

The figures on Sunday were released after 309,026 PCR tests were carried out in the emirates.

On Saturday, 1,066 Covid-19 cases were reported in the UAE, the lowest daily figure of 2021.

The daily caseload brings the number of active infections to 16,434.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced two deaths due to Covid-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 2,020.

Another 1,649 people beat the virus and the total number of recoveries reached 690,926.

The figures were released as unvaccinated federal government employees were told they must now take a PCR coronavirus test every two days.

The decision, announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday, will come into effect on August 29.

Previously the requirement was for a test every seven days.

The rule affects employees of all ministries and federal government departments. Local government departments are not necessarily affected by the decision.

Any outsourcing companies and public contractors must ensure any unvaccinated employees entering federal offices are tested every two days, at the expense of the employer.

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

