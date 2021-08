Unvaccinated people who work in federal government departments must be tested every 48 hours from August 29

Federal government employees who are not vaccinated must now take a coronavirus PCR test every two days.

The decision, announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday, will come into effect on August 29.

Previously the requirement was for a test every seven days.

The rule affects employees of all ministries and federal government departments. Local government departments are not necessarily affected by the decision.

In addition, any outsourcing companies and public contractors must ensure any unvaccinated employees entering federal offices are tested every two days, at the expense of the employer.

At 73 per cent, the vast majority of the population in UAE has been vaccinated.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

