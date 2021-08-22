Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalised with Covid-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released on Saturday. AP.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicised event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.

He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson’s nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time,” the statement said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for Covid-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive.

Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

RESULTS Bantamweight title:

Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) bt Xavier Alaoui (MAR)

(KO round 2)

Catchweight 68kg:

Sean Soriano (USA) bt Noad Lahat (ISR)

(TKO round 1)

Middleweight:

Denis Tiuliulin (RUS) bt Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

(TKO round 1)

Lightweight:

Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) bt Joachim Tollefsen (DEN)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 68kg:

Austin Arnett (USA) bt Daniel Vega (MEX)

(TKO round 3)

Lightweight:

Carrington Banks (USA) bt Marcio Andrade (BRA)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 58kg:

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) bt Malin Hermansson (SWE)

(Submission round 2)

Bantamweight:

Jalal Al Daaja (CAN) bt Juares Dea (CMR)

(Split decision)

Middleweight:

Mohamad Osseili (LEB) bt Ivan Slynko (UKR)

(TKO round 1)

Featherweight:

Tarun Grigoryan (ARM) bt Islam Makhamadjanov (UZB)

(Unanimous decision)

Catchweight 54kg:

Mariagiovanna Vai (ITA) bt Daniella Shutov (ISR)

(Submission round 1)

Middleweight:

Joan Arastey (ESP) bt Omran Chaaban (LEB)

(Unanimous decision)

Welterweight:

Bruno Carvalho (POR) bt Souhil Tahiri (ALG)

(TKO)

