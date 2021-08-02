Four ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we dine out

Covid Standalones A man enters a restaurant with a mask on to protect him from Covid-19 in Dubai. (Chris Whiteoak / The National)

The Covid-19 pandemic brought about a massive change in the ways we live, work, play – and dine.

The virus and its fallout resulted in changes to every aspect of our lives, not least our social lives. Among the biggest shifts was how we eat.

As global lockdowns ensued, popping into a local cafe for lunch or dinner with friends was put on hold. Dining out, if allowed, became a lonelier and less sociable experience. Instead, 2020 became the year of carry-outs and cooking.

With social distancing still in place and health and hygiene standards under the spotlight as never before, there is no doubt Covid-19 will have a lasting effect on dining. But as countries gradually reopen, restaurant tables are being booked and chefs are back doing what they do best.

Here’s a look at some of the trends that arose from the pandemic.

Cafe Isan branch in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai.

Delivery apps and QR codes

A heavy reliance on technology was one of the biggest themes to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As people working from home shifted to Zoom and Microsoft Teams for business meetings, the dining world took advantage of the digital approach to life.

Cash was discouraged and contactless payment took hold.

Necip Camcigil, who founded One Life Kitchen in Dubai Design District, said the radical change in consumer preference towards online ordering had persisted, even when restaurants opened again for dine-in custom.

Dining in the UAE:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

“In terms of changes to the dining space, legally we have had to spread out tables for social distancing reasons, so from that perspective there is more space inside,” he said.

“We also introduced QR codes on the tabletops, where customers can place their order through a mobile application without speaking to a staff member.”

In most cases, ordering went online. Customers browsed dishes on their phones instead of passing menus from person to person.

Safety comes first for diners

The pandemic has greatly changed the perspective of the diners about their eating experiences.

Rohith Muralya is a director at SFC Group, which owns a number of restaurants in Dubai including 49ers, Manhattan Cafe and Just Dosa.

He said diners now seek restaurants that are “extremely transparent about their cleanliness procedures”.

Necip Camcigil, founder of One Life Kitchen, left, and Kelvin Kelly, chef.

Disinfectant at entrance and exit points are now commonplace across the emirate.

Staff members also don masks and, in some establishments gloves, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Restaurants have had to invest in more single-use menus, disposable cutlery, hand-sanitising stations and masks and gloves to the staff uniform,” he said.

“All the above have been done to ensure the diners’ safety and make them feel at peace as they dine out with their friends and family.”

Mr Camcigil said customers are now “inspecting restaurants in terms of standards of hygiene” and are more inclined to give feedback if they don’t feel comfortable with the way masks are worn or tables wiped down.





Dining al fresco more in demand than ever

When lockdowns lifted and the hospitality sector had the green light reopen, in some parts of the world dining outside was the only option.

As such, restaurants invested in refurbishing or introducing outside eating areas.

The move made people feel more comfortable as being in the open air reduced the risk of coronavirus transmission.

In some cities, planning rules were waived to allow restaurants to place chairs and tables on pavements and pedestrianised roads, to give diners more space.

Panchali Mahendra is the general manager of Atelier House, a hospitality consultancy in the US and UAE.

“Whether NYC or Dubai, outside seating and investing in the look and feel became more important,” she said.

“Many times, owners ignore horticulture but the pandemic taught me [to have] an eye for detail and we wanted our guests to feel the value for money and service and ambience, even whilst seated outside.”

Customer interaction has taken a hit

While most of the changes to come from the pandemic have had a positive impact on the dining out experience – with cleanliness and convenience top of the list – face-to-face interaction has taken a hit.

Restaurateurs and managers said communication between staff and guests had become strained at times by social distancing etiquette and face masks.

Mr Camcigil, from One Life Kitchen, said that when restaurants reopened, he noticed an increase in mistakes being made during the order process.

“It would be simple things like mishearing what a customer asked for and bringing them something different,” he said.

“People were understanding because it was a new experience for us all, communicating via masks, but now we have learnt to triple-check orders with guests.

“It’s not fun having to shout through a mask and it has taken away a bit of that personal customer service experience.”

TCL INFO Teams:

Dunbar

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Match info: Portugal 1

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

