UAE flies 95 medics back from India to fight pandemic

Zulekha Hospital medical staff return to UAE after receiving special permission to do so from UAE authorities.

Ninety-five hospital workers who were on holiday in India when flights were suspended have been flown back to the UAE to continue the fight against Covid-19.

Doctors, nurses and other clinical staff employed by Zulekha Hospital were left stranded outside the Emirates for months when a surge in cases of the Delta variant caused flights between the two countries to be suspended.

“The special permission to fly back was a big relief to our staffs who were stranded for months and were waiting to hear from us,” said Vijaya Sen, senior director human resources at Zulekha Healthcare Group.

“DHA’s initiative has ensured healthcare providers do not to lose their experienced resources in these turbulent times.”

Quote I am happy I did not lose the job due to my prolonged absence in these unprecedented times thanks to the consideration of everyone who helped us in getting back Bilinda Lavisha Dcruz, nurse

Together, the Dubai Health Authority and UAE government granted Zulekha Hospital the permission to fly staff back in groups so they could resume their work at its centres in Sharjah and Dubai.

The first group landed on July 9, from Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi. There were two more arrivals on July 10 and July 12. The last group is due to arrive in the UAE on Wednesday.

Passenger flights from India were suspended on April 24 because of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. They remain on hold until July 21 at the earliest.

Staff nurse Bilinda Lavisha Dcruz was on one of the flights back to the UAE.

“We have been waiting to get back to UAE and get to work,” she said.

“As a nurse it is very crucial for me to be there when patients need us the most.

“I am happy I did not lose the job due to my prolonged absence in these unprecedented times thanks to the consideration of everyone who helped us in getting back.”

