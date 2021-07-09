UAE reports 1,529 Covid-19 cases as tests pass 60 million mark

emirates opens up Ramadan shoppers with face masks and gloves at the Mussafah 32 area during the Coronavirus pandemic. Victor Besa / The National (Victor O. Besa)

The UAE recorded 1,529 Covid-19 infections on Friday as a recent dip in daily infections continued.

The latest caseload brought the country's overall tally to 647,182.

Another 1,506 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 625,332.

Four people died after contracting the virus during the 24-hour reporting period, raising the death toll to 1,853.

Daily infections have remained below 2,000 each day this month.

Figures had hit a peak of close to 4,000 on February 3.

The number of active cases in the Emirates stands at 19,997.

An additional 290,542 PCR tests were carried out as part of a mass screening strategy aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

More than 60.2 million PCR tests have now been conducted nationwide since the outbreak began.

Officials announced on Friday that 75.2 per cent of the population have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 65.3 per cent now fully vaccinated.

