EGA unveils aluminium recycling initiative amid sustainability push

Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, has teamed up with beverage producers, can makers and waste management companies to launch an aluminium recycling initiative in the UAE amid the country's push for a greener economy.

The Aluminium Recycling Coalition aims to drive a “step-change” in recycling the metal in the UAE and to promote aluminium recycling by consumers, particularly beverage cans, EGA said in a statement on Sunday.

The coalition includes EGA, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company, BeeahTandeef, Pepsi-bottler Dubai Refreshment, Canpack, Crown Bevcan, Dulsco Group and France-based resource management group Veolia.

“Aluminium demand is expected to grow worldwide by between 50 per cent and 80 per cent by 2050, because of the key role of this infinitely recyclable material in achieving net zero,” said Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

“Cooperation throughout the value chain, such as the Aluminium Recycling Coalition, will speed the decarbonisation of our economy in line with the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

