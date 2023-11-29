Cyclists complete 15,000km solar-powered trip to Cop28 to deliver green message

A travelling duo completed a 15,000km trip using a solar-powered quadricycle to raise environmental awareness before Cop28.

Moroccan citizens Youssef El Haouass, 55, and Salim Rhandi, 47, cycled across 12 countries on a four-wheel hybrid bike, with solar panels on top to power a motor.

They travelled through Morocco, Spain, France, Germany, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Iran before ending their trip in Dubai on November 29.

“Our journey aimed at delivering a message to each and every citizen of the world: we are responsible for our environment, and it is a culture we have to teach our future generations,” said Mr El Haouass.

“On the road, we would see so many water bottles and other waste that had been thrown on the street. It cannot keep going this way.”

A challenging trip

Mr El Haouass said their trip was challenging because of unstable weather after the pair set off in August.

“The journey was not easy. In some areas of Europe it really wasn’t easy to manage,” said Mr El Haouass.

“The machine is not equipped and we were not protected when it would rain or be windy.

“There were also a lot of mountains and difficult roads, so it can be very tiring to cycle all day.”

They carried tents with them to sleep at night and were able to find restaurants to eat.

Ending their journey in Dubai

Mr El Haouass and Mr Rhandi reached the finish line at the Veolia Warsan Biogas-to-Energy Plant, a project that uses biogas to produce green energy.

They hope that their trip will inspire others to become more environmentally conscious.

“We are hoping Cop28 will have a global impact, with a main message towards protecting our environment and highlighting the use of renewable energies,” said Mr El Haouass.

Cop28 begins on Thursday and will take place until December 12 at Expo City Dubai.