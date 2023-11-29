Cop28 President-designate welcomes world to Dubai with call to action

The Cop28 President-designate said the UAE was ready to welcome the world in the next 24 hours – and issued a call to action to tackle climate change together.

Speaking to the media at Expo City Dubai on Wednesday, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, issued a stark warning that world leaders must come to Dubai ready to commit.

“We must raise the maximum ambition possible,” he said.

He urged decision-makers to bring a “supercharged mindset that is centred around implementation”, eight years after world leaders met in Paris to agree to keep post-industrial temperature increases to 1.5°C.

The latest evidence from the UN's top climate body – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – shows the world is way off target, he said.

“We respect the science … and we respect the fact that the IPCC clearly shows that the progress we've made collectively so far is nowhere near fast enough,” Dr Al Jaber said.

His tour of more than 50 countries ahead of the 12-day summit made it clear that “we need to bridge the gap between the global north and the global south”, Dr Al Jaber added.

It made little sense to leave out industries that have traditionally not been part of talks, he said, in an apparent reference to oil and gas companies.

“Why do we continue to leave people outside the room … why isn't everyone at the table?” he said.

The UN-run Blue Zone at Expo has seen 97,000 people register as delegates – far more than the 70,000 expected, Dr Al Jaber said.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which runs the Cop talks, said: “This Cop – Cop28 – must be a turning point. This is where we shift from what needs to be done, to the how.

“And this how will be reflected in the global stocktake. How robust will that response be?”

Getting firm commitments to financing climate change mitigation – billions, if not trillions are needed – was crucial, Mr Stiell said.

“Finance is the enabler for closing that implementation gap,” he said.

“Cop28 will be a finance Cop.”