UAE’s House of Sustainability launches for Cop28

With Cop28 only days away, the UAE has launched a new exhibition in the Green Zone to demonstrate the country’s commitment to a sustainable future.

The House of Sustainability will be open from December 3 to December 12 and replace what was the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

It will display environmental history and how the UAE plans to achieve its net-zero goals in the future, providing guests with a multisensory experience.

Open to all, there will be three key features: Sustainability Oasis; Our Journey of Collective Progress; and Our Future of Sustainable Flourishing.

The House of Sustainability

The house will host public activities, including PopCop sessions in the Sustainability Oasis.

These sessions will allow visitors to conduct a personal stocktake of their sustainable behaviours and learn principles to help reduce their carbon footprint.

Participants will also be able to share their reflections and hopes for the future, alongside climate leaders and negotiators at the conference.

“There is much we can learn for the future from the past and the natural world around us,” said Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

“The UAE House of Sustainability will be a space that celebrates these ideas and sparks conversations.

“When delegates and the public come to the UAE House of Sustainability at Cop28, they will be inspired by the steps we have taken to date to tackle climate change and have a clear sense of our vision for the future,” she said.

To access the House of Sustainability, simply register for the Cop28 Green Zone here.

President Sheikh Mohamed announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, encouraging the public to focus on responsible consumption, conservation and climate action.

Cop28 will run from December 3 to December 12 with the future of the planet at the top of the agenda.

Leaders, ministers, negotiators and eco activists from all over the world will descend on Dubai Expo City for the occasion, with talks aimed at developing an action plan to tackle climate change.