Cop28 climate action hubs to be open to public

The UAE public is being invited to join the global fight against climate change at the crunch Cop28 conference in Dubai.

Organisers on Saturday announced details of an array of eco activities that will be open to all at the summit, which runs from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

Tens of thousands of world leaders, ministers, negotiators, eco advocates and business leaders are expected to attend the key gathering in an effort to help safeguard the planet for future generations.

The venue is divided into two zones: blue and green.

The blue zone is where the negotiations are held, and is the site of country pavilions, presidency events, and hundreds of side events. It is off limits to the public.

But citizens and residents alike will be able to take part in events held in the green zone of the vast site, which will be open to the general public.

Further details of the green zone programme and how to attend and apply for tickets are due to be released in the coming days.

The Cop28 team said the zone will feature a number of hubs dedicated to different areas of the climate action agenda.

Here, The National takes a closer look at what will be on offer.

Energy Transition Hub

This is a platform for leaders and innovators to showcase sustainability plans and forge partnerships to accelerate progress towards net zero goals.

Knowledge Hub

Ministries, government departments an non-government organisations will come together to address pressing issues.

“It will offer thematic experiences focused on the most important climate challenges and solutions,” said Cop28 organisers.

The area will also feature a relaxed networking area for climate champions to exchange ideas.

Climate Finance Hub

The hub will be the focal point of discussions from financial sector players on major topics such as carbon markets, green capital, global finance and efforts to support developing economies on the path to a greener future.

Technology and Innovation Hub

The role of advanced technology and ingenuity in tackling climate change and keeping temperature rises in check will be addressed at the hub.

“It will act as a catalyst and help enable governments, businesses, and civil society to collaborate and leverage climate technologies to address the most pressing issues,” the Cop28 statement said.

Startup Village

The Startup Village – based within the technology and innovation hub – will welcome more than 100 climate tech start-ups.

This village will be open to the public, allowing them to engage with these start-ups and learn about the latest climate technologies.

Humanitarian Hub

Visitors will be told of the stark humanitarian consequences of the climate crisis.

The hub will be operated by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs on behalf of the Inter Agency Standing Committee.

It will have a keen focus on smaller and local organisations, civil society groups, and representatives of affected communities.

Youth Hub

The hub will enable young people to host events, share and debate ideas and explore climate change solutions.

It will be curated and managed by Youth Climate Champions in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority.

Greening Education Hub

The pavilion – also known as Erth, Legacy for the Land of Zayed – is being set up with the support of the Ministry of Education.

It will bring together government officials, policymakers, experts, students, teachers, schools, universities, and public and private entities.

Participants will have the chance to learn about climate education and the role it will play in developing eco-conscious mindsets.

