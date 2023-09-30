Expo City Dubai closes two attractions ahead of Cop28

Two popular attractions at Expo City Dubai have closed, it has been announced.

Rashid's Garden and Garden in the Sky will be taking a “brief pause” from October 1.

The venue made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

However, it did not say why the two attractions would be closed.

Garden in the Sky and Rashid's Playground will be taking a brief pause starting 1 October.#ExpoCityDubai #GardenInTheSky #RashidsPlayground pic.twitter.com/MALuJWAOri — Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai) September 30, 2023

Garden in the Sky is an observation tower and “flying park” in one, offering 360-degree views of the 4.38sq km Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Expo City Dubai is undergoing a major makeover as it prepares for thousands of global climate delegates at Cop28.

The futuristic neighbourhood – which previously served as the vibrant venue for Expo 2020 Dubai – is being infused with age-old architectural designs to share the story of Emirati heritage with the world.

Read More Leading companies announce move to Expo City Dubai

Sections of the sprawling site have been handed over to Cop28 organisers ahead of the climate talks, which will run from November 30 to December 12.

The space is still open to visitors, but some attractions will be shut off next month to prepare for the 70,000 Cop28 visitors, expo officials revealed.

“The minute you will enter, the city will no longer be as we know it,” Hend Al Mheiri, director of special projects at Expo City Technology, told The National in an interview.

“At the moment, the city is undergoing major, major preparations in many areas.

“But given the nature of this event and to keep it interesting, any person visiting Expo City Dubai will not be able to see much because it's all covered.

“We are trying to keep the excitement until the event time.”