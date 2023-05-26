Italy affirms support for UAE's Cop28 plans to combat climate change

Italy has affirmed its support for the UAE's Cop28 plans and its efforts to combat climate change.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, met Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday in Rome, who expressed his country's support for the UAE's hosting of Cop28 as well as for President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The pair also discussed joint initiatives on migration and development and shared experiences on efforts to counter irregular migration flows.

The UAE will host the UN climate conference Cop28 in November, when world leaders will gather to tackle climate change.

The event is expected to be attended by up to 70,000 delegates, including government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, private sector representatives and climate experts.