Italy affirms support for UAE's Cop28 plans to combat climate change

UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation also discusses joint initiatives on migration and development with Italian Foreign Minister

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, meets Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Photo: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The National author image
The National
May 26, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Italy has affirmed its support for the UAE's Cop28 plans and its efforts to combat climate change.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation, met Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Friday in Rome, who expressed his country's support for the UAE's hosting of Cop28 as well as for President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The pair also discussed joint initiatives on migration and development and shared experiences on efforts to counter irregular migration flows.

Read More
UK government backs UAE leadership to deliver at Cop28
US and EU reiterate support for UAE on Cop28

The UAE will host the UN climate conference Cop28 in November, when world leaders will gather to tackle climate change.

The event is expected to be attended by up to 70,000 delegates, including government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, private sector representatives and climate experts.

Updated: May 26, 2023, 5:58 PM
ItalyUAECop28
editor's picks
More from the national