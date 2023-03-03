UAE’s Reem Al Hashimy says climate finance 'business as usual' is not enough

Business as usual in climate finance is not enough, said Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Co-operation, on the second day of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

“We have been seeing earthquakes, typhoons, floods and droughts on an unprecedented scale,” Ms Al Hashimy said during a panel discussion moderated by The National Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi.

“We now hear the word ‘apocalyptic’ regularly. Business as usual in climate finance is not enough.”

“We're looking straight in the eye of conflicts and challenges in our region as it has always been. But we choose not to be victims. We choose to see beyond these issues to find solutions,” she said.

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE was a population of consumers but had pivoted to become one of innovation in recent years.

“Today, you're seeing innovation happen in our part of the world. The dynamic has changed significantly with education and technology transfers,” she told the audience.

Cop28 will be hosted by the UAE, with the bulk of the talks to be held at Expo City Dubai this year. The UAE named Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, as President-designate of the UN Cop28 climate change summit.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also UAE special envoy for climate change, will take on the leading role for the crucial 13-day talks in November.

India is holding its eighth annual Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

The event, which focuses on geopolitics and geostrategy, aims to address issues affecting the global community. It takes its name from Raisina Hill, which is used as a metonym for the seat of the Indian government.

Sharing the stage with Ms Al Hashimy was Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi and Indian diplomat Ausaf Sayeed.

The focus of the session was “a region of opportunities: From the Mediterranean to the Arabian Sea”.

“India has so much capital to offer and connectedness between India and our region is going to be a game changer,” said Mr Al Busaidi.

“Informed by geography, history and culture, Oman has gotten used to being “friends to all.”

For his part, Egypt’s Mr Shoukry said the region's greatest potential was in its young population.

He also said Egypt played a fundamental role due to its strategic position with the Suez Canal and that Cop27 was a defining moment for climate change discussions in the region.

“Our ambitions in renewable energy are unlimited due to its proven economic viability,” Mr Shoukry said.

“Cop27 was a defining moment where we were able to maintain momentum after Glasgow. Climate is very pertinent in our region.”