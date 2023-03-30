UAE Ministerial Council for Development receive official Cop28 wristbands

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and chairman of the Ministerial Council for Development, along with council members, on Wednesday received official wristbands for the Cop28 conference.

On receiving the bracelets, the council stressed the importance of continuing teamwork and concerted efforts at the federal and emirate levels to present an exceptional and effective climate conference.

The Cop28 bracelets are distinguished by their unique and innovative design.

They are made entirely of sustainable materials that can be recycled, reflecting the conference's objectives to protect the environment, promote sustainable practices, protect the climate and preserve natural resources for future generations.

The bracelets also carry a set of symbols used in the Cop28 logo, which reflect the relationship between man, nature, technology and innovation.

The design creatively embodies the UAE's commitment and the outstanding progress it has made at regional and global levels over the years in the areas of environmental sustainability and climate protection.

By hosting Cop28, the UAE is keen to lead an innovative, multilateral work system that consolidates the global consensus to provide pioneering climate solutions, achieve results and create partnerships that are capable of bringing about positive environmental change across the world.

The bracelets bear the slogan of the Cop28 conference, which is that we are all residents of "one world."

The design is a spherical shape in light and dark green colors, to contain a group of various symbols related to climate action, including human beings, renewable energy technology, and elements of wildlife and nature.

These elements are all included inside the shape of a globe, reflecting the wealth and potential that humanity possesses to achieve a quantum leap in sustainable development.

The UAE is looking forward to hosting the conference in Expo City Dubai between November 30 and December 12, calling on all concerned parties to work together and co-operate to achieve ambitious and inclusive results for all.