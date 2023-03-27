President Sheikh Mohamed reviews Cop28 preparations

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have been briefed on preparations for the UAE hosting Cop28 this year by members of the summit's organising committee.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and head of the UAE's Cop28 delivery committee, and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, made the presentations.

It is expected the summit will bring together 70,000 participants from 198 countries when it begins on November 30 at Expo City Dubai.

On Twitter after the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed encouraged everyone in the UAE "to participate in contributing to the sustainable development of our nation’s society and economy".

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter that “we look forward to bringing the world together in the UAE to discuss how we can join hands to protect our planet".

"Since its inception, the UAE has embarked on a journey of transformative change," Sheikh Mohamed said, according to the Wam news agency.

"Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of our strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth for both present and future generations."

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE was ideally positioned to build bridges and play a constructive role in delivering tangible progress for a climate-secure world.

He said Cop28 must drive the shift from pledges to concrete actions, and work collaboratively with all stakeholders who want to contribute to action across key climate pillars to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed also posted pictures of them wearing Cop28 wristbands, which are made from sustainable and recyclable material and feature the summit's logo, which presents a "one world" concept.

The presentation was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Preisdential Court; and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, chairman of the National Information Office.