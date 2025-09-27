Sheikh Abdullah calls for urgent end to Gaza war in meeting with Israeli Prime Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York amid mounting international calls for an end to the war in Gaza.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where regional leaders and international diplomats have convened to address pressing global challenges, including the worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.
Sheikh Abdullah spoke with Mr Netanyahu about developments in the Middle East and efforts by the international community to secure an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
He stressed the urgent need to end the bloodshed, prevent further civilian casualties, and ease the dire humanitarian conditions facing Palestinians in Gaza.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts aimed at the release of all hostages and detainees in Gaza, while underlining the importance of a unified global stance against extremism and terrorism in all its forms.
Reiterating the UAE’s long-standing position, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.
He said such a framework is vital to fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, and to fostering regional security and stability.
He also highlighted the importance of upholding values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity in efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for the region.
The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE ambassador to Israel.
The UAE has consistently called for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic engagement to resolve the continuing conflict, which has drawn international concern due to its humanitarian toll.
