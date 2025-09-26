Toilet cleaner

1 cup baking soda

1 cup castile soap

10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice)

Method:

1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency.

2. Add the essential oil to the mix.

Air Freshener

100ml water

5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this)

Method:

1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store.

2. Shake well before use.