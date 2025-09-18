Dubai school ocean education plan to make waves for marine conservation

Schools across Dubai are the focus of efforts to educate children about the need for marine conservation and a “lifelong love of the ocean”.

Hotel chain Jumeirah and UK-based charity Ocean Generation will take the Unesco-endorsed Ocean academy into classrooms into the emirate. A pilot scheme was unveiled this week at five international schools in Dubai – Arbor School, Dubai British School, Fairgreen International, Greenfield International and Heartland International and will be expanded nationwide.

The eco-friendly campaign is aimed at pupils aged between five and 16 and will introduce them to subjects such as coral reef conservation, sustainable fishing, marine biodiversity and ocean energy as a part of their school curriculums.

Lessons will be delivered in classrooms and through school assemblies, with teachers supported by comprehensive resources that require no prior expertise in marine science.

From plastic pollution to ocean literacy

Ocean Generation was founded in the UK by filmmaker and conservationist Jo Ruxton, who worked on the BBC's Blue Planet series before producing the acclaimed documentary, A Plastic Ocean.

The film helped to catapult the problem of marine plastic pollution on to the global agenda. Since then, the charity has broadened its scope to encompass what it calls “ocean literacy”, making complex marine science accessible to younger generations through storytelling, film and popular culture.

“We want to embed a lifelong love of the ocean in young people,” Victoria Edwards, Ocean Generation's chief executive, told The National.

“Trees have a great marketing agency – ask a child how to combat climate change and they will say, plant trees. But, every second breathe we take comes from the ocean. Ensuring children understand that is crucial for life on Earth.”

Dr Victoria Edwards, left, Ocean Generation's chief executive, and Liberty Denman, Ocean Generation's youth engagement co-ordinator, unveiled a new ocean education programme at The Arbor School in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

A local fit for global challenges

The partnership with Jumeirah emerged from conversations at international environmental forums, where the group expressed interest in supporting Ocean Generation's growth beyond the UK.

For Dr Edwards, the local connection is at the heart of the campaign. “The ocean is deeply ingrained in Emirati heritage, but we also know many children globally have never meaningfully encountered it, even when they live near the coast,” she said.

“By bringing marine science into schools here, we can reconnect children to the environment they depend on.”

The pilot phase will adapt Ocean Academy's materials to the UAE context, with plans to translate them into Arabic for use in national schools.

Teacher training will be central to the expansion, equipping educators with lesson plans, videos, “cheat sheets”, outdoor experiences and interactive workshops designed to fit into existing curriculum.

Barbara Lang Lenton, director of the aquarium and turtle rehabilitation project at Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, examines a turtle that lost two flippers and ingested plastic. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Ms Lenton measures a piece of plastic ingested by a turtle One of the pieces of plastic ingested by a rescued turtle in Dubai was 84cm long The quarantine area at Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Centre A turtle that was injured most likely in a boating accident While plastic pollution is still a major issue for marine conservation efforts, experts say national single-use plastic policies have improved the coastal environment The increase in the turtle population in Abu Dhabi shows the success of the emirate's conservation strategy, experts say The quarantine area at Burj Al Arab Turtle Rehabilitation Centre

Beyond the classroom

Ocean Generation's education model emphasises not just classroom learning but experiential engagement. The organisation is exploring working with local initiatives for field trips, from turtle conservation projects to coastal restoration initiatives, giving students hands-on opportunities to explore marine life.

“Children learn in different ways,” Dr Edwards said. “We've seen how neurodiverse learners in particular thrive in outdoor settings. Connecting directly with nature builds confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging to something larger than themselves.”

Evaluation also plays an important role, Dr Edwards said – not only interns of academic attainment but also well-being, teamwork and what she calls “nature connectedness”.

The idea, Dr Edwards said, is to help children develop a personal relationship with the natural world, rather than seeing environmental care as an abstract responsibility.

Liberty Denman, Ocean Generation's youth engagement co-ordinator, at The Arbor School in Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National

Inspiring the next generation

For Liberty Denman, Ocean Generation's youth engagement co-ordinator, the challenge is to spark curiosity.

“You don't need to be a scientist to be part of the solution,” she said. “We show students how ocean knowledge connects to everything from languages to maths, from fashion design to finance.

“Blue finance, for instance, will be vital in addressing chronic underfunding in conservation. If young people grow up seeing those lines, they'll carry that awareness into whatever careers they choose.”

Teachers in the pilot schools have already responded with enthusiasm, noting the programme's cross-curricular adaptability.

Ms Denman emphasised the value of inquiry-led learning, particularly within the International Baccalaureate system used by many Dubai schools. “It's about empowering children to ask questions, to be creative in their thinking, and to see themselves as agents of change,” she said.

Looking ahead

The programme is expected to begin in partner schools which include the five mentioned in the pilot, along with all Taaleem schools in the next academic year.

If successful, the UAE example could serve as a launch pad for regional expansion, with discussions under way to take the programme to Oman.

For Ocean Generation, it is the first step towards what Dr Edwards describes, only half-jokingly, as “world-domination” – ensuring that wherever the children learn, the ocean is part of their story.”

