Abu Dhabi calls on public to help shape next phase of plastic pollution policy

Abu Dhabi is looking to the public to help shape the next stage of its single-use plastic policy, as the emirate prepares for a federal ban to come into force next year.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has launched a public survey aimed at evaluating the environmental, health and social effects of the single-use plastics regulations introduced in 2020. The policy that has already had major success, including a 95 per cent reduction in the use of plastic bags since the ban was enforced in 2022.

Importing plastic cutlery, drinks cups, boxes and styrofoam will be banned from January 1, 2026.

Mohammad Ba Sahel, head of evaluation of environmental policies and regulations at the environment agency, told The National that the survey was designed not only to assess public sentiment, but also to guide evidence-based improvements to the policy.

“We want to hear from the community – everyone who lives in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Their voices will directly influence the future of this policy, the incentives we introduce, and the campaigns we launch.”

The timing of the initiative is strategic. With the federal government to introduce a nationwide ban on a broader range of single-use plastics, the agency is seeking community feedback now to inform a smoother and more effective roll-out.

Beyond bags – public asked about recycling habits

The anonymous survey, launched on September 1, is available online in Arabic and English, and takes less than three minutes to complete. Questions focus on behavioural shifts, perceptions of available alternatives, and the health and environmental effects of single-use plastics.

Critically, the survey builds on earlier achievements. Since launching the reverse vending initiative, where people can deposit empty plastic bottles and tin cans, the agency has set up more than 170 machines across the emirate, collecting more than 130 million plastic bottles – far exceeding the original target of 90 million.

But challenges remain. While plastic bag use has plummeted, ensuring alternatives are affordable, accessible and user-friendly remains a key goal. The agency plans to use the survey results to address these gaps, particularly as it seeks to expand initiatives such as the bottle return scheme and improve demographic access to recycling infrastructure.

“We don’t see this as a challenge but a next step – an opportunity for collaborative improvement,” Mr Ba Sahel said.

Community participation will be vital. The agency hopes to receive thousands of responses and has launched the survey across various digital platforms to reach a broad demographic – from students and families to businesses.

“If you live in Abu Dhabi, you have a role,” he added. “Every word counts. This is how we ensure that environmental policy reflects the people it serves.”

After the survey closes on October 12, a team will analyse the responses, with results expected to inform a series of awareness campaigns, policy tweaks and new sustainability incentives leading up to 2026.

As the world grapples with plastic pollution, Abu Dhabi’s vision of people-powered environmental policymaking could offer a replicable model – one in which policy is not simply imposed but co-created.

Why it matters

Globally, the numbers are daunting. The UN Environment Programme estimates that humans have produced 9.2 billion tonnes of plastic since the 1950s, with seven billion tonnes now waste. By 2060, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecasts that plastic waste will nearly triple to one billion tonnes annually if current trends continue.

How microplastics are produced and make their way into our food. Roy Cooper / The National

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

SHAITTAN %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVikas%20Bahl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAjay%20Devgn%2C%20R.%20Madhavan%2C%20Jyothika%2C%20Janaki%20Bodiwala%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Super heroes Iron Man

Reduced risk of dementia

Alcohol consumption could be an issue



Hulk

Cardiac disease, stroke and dementia from high heart rate



Spider-Man

Agility reduces risk of falls

Increased risk of obesity and mental health issues



Black Panther

Vegetarian diet reduces obesity

Unknown risks of potion drinking



Black Widow

Childhood traumas increase risk of mental illnesses



Thor

He's a god